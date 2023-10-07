It is Heslington Hall in York in 1910s.

We found this photo in the City of York Council's Explore Archives (which you will find online at images.exploreyork.org.uk).

The caption with the photo tells us that Heslington Hall was renovated and much of it rebuilt between 1852 and 1855 for the owner Yarburgh Graeme, who assumed the surname and arms of Yarburgh.

When he died he was succeeded by his nephew, whose daughter, Mary Elizabeth of Heslington, married George William Bateson de Yarburgh. He became the 2nd Baron Deramore.

In Victorian times the yew trees were trimmed to the shape of chess pieces. This image is from a glass plate negative.

