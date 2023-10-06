A PASSENGER had to be cut free after a three-vehicle crash in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the crews from Filey and Scarborough attended a three-vehicle road traffic collision in Muston at around 9.35am today (October 6).
A spokesperson for the fire service said: "On arrival two occupants remained inside one of the vehicles.
"The driver was seen by ambulance crews and able to exit on their own.
"The passenger remained trapped as the door had been impacted.
"Crews used cutting equipment to remove the door and free the passenger."
