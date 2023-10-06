Detective Constable Alastair Foy of York CID praised her courage in telling her parents and then the police after she caught the voyeur in the act of photographing her undressing.

Today Winteringham, 35, is serving 38 months in jail for 15 crimes against women and girls after police identified three more victims.

DC Foy said: “Winteringham photographed and videoed women and girls without their knowledge, including inside their own homes.

"He abused the trust they placed in him and violated their safe spaces.

“Each of his victims and their families have been seriously impacted by his actions and that impact continues to this day. I sincerely hope today’s outcome helps provide a degree of closure for them.

“His offending may not have come to light had it not been for the great courage of the young girl who caught him photographing her and alerted her parents.

“She should be commended for her actions and bravery in coming forward and providing the evidence needed to help take a sex offender off the streets.”

DC Foy was himself commended by the Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, for the way he investigated the case and put together the evidence that convicted Winteringham.