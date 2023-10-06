The leading technology magazine set up the Trailblazer Programme, in collaboration with HSBC UK, to shine a light on the innovative, mid-sized businesses that are leading the way in delivering positive economic, societal and environmental outcomes.

READ MORE:

Chameleon Technology plays a leading role in the national smart meter rollout programme, a key part of the government’s Net Zero strategy, by supplying In-Home Displays (IHDs) to nine of the top 10 energy providers. Its IHDs connect to smart meters to help consumers accurately track both their energy use and costs with ease.

Chameleon CEO and Co-Founder Mike Woodhall was invited to a celebratory event for fellow Yorkshire-based Trailblazers at Shears Yard in Leeds. He joined 14 other inspiring business leaders for a morning of networking, inspiration and knowledge sharing.

Mike said: "The initiative celebrates companies across the UK that are contributing to the UK becoming a global hub of innovation. We are thrilled to have our work in the ongoing revolution of smart home energy recognised, and to join such an inspiring group.”