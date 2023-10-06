The firm, which has offices in York, Leeds and Sheffield, has vacancies across many sectors and is offering the bonus to those who approach it directly, rather than use a recruitment or headhunting firm.

Lupton Fawcett’s managing partner, James Richardson, said: “Legal firms across the region have faced a talent squeeze for some years and the current economic uncertainty has intensified this, with many people who might otherwise have been looking for their next move deciding to stay put.

“For a small number of strategic roles that are key to our future plans, we will actively offer an onboarding bonus to candidates who can demonstrate they’re the right fit for our firm.

“Combined with the other elements of our overall offer as an employer, we hope it will help us attract people to these roles who have the skills and qualities to support our growth.”

Onboarding bonuses, sometimes called joining bonuses or ‘golden hellos’, are common in the US legal sector, with many firms offering them to attract talent who may be held back from applying for a new role by the prospect of missing out on an annual bonus from their existing employer.

For details, go to: https://www.luptonfawcett.com/careers/