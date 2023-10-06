Voyeur Daniel Winteringham installed covert cameras in houses and took underwear belonging to two of his victims, said Andrew Finlay, prosecuting.

Police found dozens of pictures, films and stills from the films of the victims when they searched his phone and electronic devices following his arrest.

“They are outrageous offences,” the Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, told him at York Crown Court.

“You breached their trust monstrously.”

In victim personal statements, the judge heard how child victims felt unsafe after learning what Winteringham was doing and how adult victims felt their homes had been “violated” and their privacy “invaded”. Both children and adults had suffered psychologically as a result of his crimes.

Mr Finlay said Winteringham was first arrested when one child caught him in the act of taking photos of her as she was undressing and alerted her parents.

He was charged and put before the courts. But he continued to take his illegal photographs while police tracked down earlier victims and tried to bribe one woman victim into lying to police that she had known about him filming her.

When she refused, he pestered her with phone calls and messages until she blocked him.

He bragged to his then girlfriend about his “upskirting” activities, and when police searched his phone and electronic devices, they found 12,513 photos taken of women and girls in public without their knowledge. They also found indecent images of children and extreme pornography involving animals he had downloaded from the internet.

Winteringham, 35, of Sutherland Street, South Bank, York, pleaded guilty to six charges of voyeurism, seven of having indecent images of children, one of having extreme pornography and one of perverting the course of justice.

Defence solicitor Graham Parkin said Winteringham had a severe form of autistic spectrum disorder and probably a low level of attention deficit hyperactive disorder.

The judge told Winteringham: “You know what you did and you knew it was wrong, although your culpability is reduced because you suffer from an affliction that is very, very unusual and can cause unusual behaviour.”

He said he had to follow national sentencing guidelines for the offences, and reduce the sentence because of overcrowding in prison and Winteringham’s guilty pleas.

He jailed Winteringham for 38 months, put him on the sex offenders’ register for life and made him subject to a sexual harm prevention order and four restraining orders protecting the victims, all for 10 years.

He recommended the probation service ensure Winteringham be moved to another part of the country upon release from prison.

Mr Parkin said Winteringham was remorseful.

“He has voluntarily given up his tenancy (on his York home)," said the solicitor. "It is probably best he starts life afresh on release."