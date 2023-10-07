As England is home to some of the best authors in the world, there are plenty of ways to discover more about the literacy scene.

That’s why Quirky Campers, a British campervan hire service providing handcrafted campers, has unveiled Northern England’s “ultimate campervan road trip” for book lovers with some Yorkshire locations featuring on the 400-mile circular route.

Here’s what they had to say about some destinations to explore on your next adventure.

5 Yorkshire locations all book lovers need to visit

Whitby

Where? Dracula’s Landing Point, Whitby Abbey

“The first tale you’ll be walking onto the pages of is none other than Dracula.

“You may want to have your garlic and crosses ready for this one. In Stoker’s novel over 130 years ago, Dracula arrived at the ruins disguised as a dog to wreak havoc and terror amongst the town.

“Since then Whitby Abbey has become a must-visit for horror fans along with St Mary’s Church graveyard nearby, where you’ll find some of the names that inspired characters within the book.”

Have you visited the historical Whitby Abbey? (Image: Getty)

Howarth

Where? The home of the Brontë sisters

“The Brontë parsonage museum was the home of the Brontë siblings, including Charlotte, Emily and Anne, who famously wrote classics such as Jane Eyre and Wuthering Heights, and The Tenant of Wildfell Hall.

“The Brontë sisters lived most of their lives in the parsonage in Haworth.

“The home is now a museum where visitors can step into the rooms where the sisters wrote their novels and letters, see the clothes they wore and the drawings they once drew.”

York

Where? The Minster Gate Bookshop

“Located on a street that was formerly known as Bookland Lane, Minster Gate Book Shop boasts an extensive collection of antiquarian and second-hand books.

“As general booksellers, they also specialise in children’s and illustrated books. Its deep green entrance makes it hard to miss on this historic street in York.”

Hebden Bridge

Where? The Book Case

“Situated in Hebden Bridge, a town known for its quaint and picturesque shops, The Book Case looks as though it’s stepped off the set of a movie.

“This family and community-focused bookshop is considered a magical place for those who live in Hebden Bridge and those who visit.

“Be sure to check their website before your visit as they regularly host events and readings.”

Keighley

Where? Ponden Mill

“Situated next to a river and under the gaze of Scar Top Chapel, Ponden Mill showcases the true beauty of nature.

“Taking it back to basics, this site offers toilets, showers and epic views. Oh and of course it’s dog friendly! An ideal place to rest during the Book Lovers Road Trip.”

You can see all the listed locations on the book lovers road trip here.

Beyond Yorkshire, there are eight other recommended spots throughout Northern England, including Chatsworth House in the Peak District, Beatrix Potter’s cottage in the Lake District, and the High Peak Bookstore and Café in Buxton.

“The Book Lovers Road Trip is all about slowing down and getting away from the screens and hustle and bustle of daily life,” explains David Ffrench, CEO and co-founder of Quirky Campers.

“We wanted to create a unique road trip where book lovers could immerse themselves in the hundreds of years of literary history that we are so lucky to have here in the UK.

“We worked with our road trip experts here at Quirky Campers and spent hours researching and poring over locations to put together a list of the most beautiful and interesting book hot spots in Northern England.

“There are no other routes quite like it – we hope that it inspires people to get out and visit some of these magical locations, many of which are closely associated with well-known authors and their tales.”