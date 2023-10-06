John Paul Wilson - known as ‘JP – was convicted of a robbery at York Crown Court on October 19, 2021 and imprisoned for three and a half years.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "The 23-year-old was released on licence on May 19 2023, but the Probation Service has since reported poor behaviour displayed by Wilson.

"He was recalled to prison on September 15 and extensive police enquiries have been ongoing to locate and arrest him.

"Members of the public have been urged to report any information that could confirm Wilson’s whereabouts.

"It is believed he is in the Ripon and Harrogate areas, although officially he should be living in Leeds since his release from prison."

When he was jailed in 2021, York Crown Court heard how Wilson used his "malign influence" over a 17-year-old to join him in robbing a 16-year-old at knifepoint.

If you can help the search for Wilson, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option four and speak to the Force Control Room.

Immediate sightings should be reported via 999 to ensure an immediately response.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, information can be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by making an online report.

Quote reference number 12230175228 when providing details.