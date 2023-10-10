A main road into Bishopthorpe had an 18 tonne limit applied for 18 months from October 6.

Appleton Road runs from north of Appleton Roebuck and the bridge on it in Bishopthorpe has been found to be substandard to carry the largest type of vehicles used on public roads.

Copmanthorpe and Appleton Roebuck are thought to be the likely alternatives routes for reaching the A64 for vehicles above that weight limit which operate in the area.

City of York Council said the bridge - which was inspected in September 2021 and March of this year - crosses over National Cycle Network (NCN) Route 65, site of the old York to Selby railway line and now a walking and cycle path.

The bridge cross over a popular active travel path (Image: Kevin Glenton)

James Gilchrist, Director of Transport, Environment and Planning at the council, said: “Bishopthorpe bridge is owned by Sustrans (custodian of the NCN), but as the local highway authority City of York Council has the responsibility of ensuring the adopted highway which travels over the bridge is maintained safely.

“During routine inspections it was determined that the bridge is not suitable for the heaviest weight of vehicle that public roads need to support, and we have been in discussions with Sustrans on how to best manage the situation.

“Obviously the impact on those making journeys in the area will be inconvenienced but the safety of road users must be the main priority and safety concerns cannot be ignored."

He added that the diversion would be in place for an estimated 18 months whilst feasibility work is undertaken.

Roadsigns on the way into Bishopthorpe had been altered earlier this week (Image: Kevin Glenton)

Chris Seward, the Conservative ward councillor for Copmanthorpe, said: “The timeframe seems frustratingly long but when the work is being done given the weight level it will essentially only be company vehicles impacted.

“I would very much hope all employers would be responsible in requiring their drivers to avoid travelling through Copmanthorpe unless absolutely necessary.”

Andrew Lee, the Conservative division councillor for Appleton Roebuck and Church Fenton, said he was concerned about the impact of any diversion routes through rural villages for HGVs.

City of York Council said 18 months is the maximum time permitted for this type of traffic regulation order and will allow it time to explore options for strengthening and funding such works.

It also said that it may require a longer-term decision depending on the feasibility work that is being undertaken.

Appleton Road runs between the A64 and the River Ouse and a council letter delivered in the area dated September 26 advised of the Temporary Traffic Regulation Order.

Local businesses who use the bridge include Celkom Transport Limited, which operates near the former site of RAF Acaster Malbis.

Director Lukasz Komarnicki said 80 per cent of the company’s fleet of vehicles exceed the weight limit restriction and that Appleton Road is a principal route to the A64 for not just his company’s business but others in the area.

He said the alternative primary routes to the A64 for these type of lorries during the closure are through Copmanthorpe or Appleton Roebuck.

The AA keeps breakdown recovery vehicles on the same site but said it isn't affected as the heaviest those vehicles can be is 16 tonnes.