Hundreds queued up outside the new Project D doughnut store in Parliament Street, lured by the promise of a sweet treat - free doughnuts to the first 500 customers.

Head of retail Terry Campbell told the Press the launch of the company’s first store had gone ‘phenomenally well.’

“It’s a great product, well-promoted, we have a really good following on social media. A lot of people have come to see our first shop, some have travelled from Whitby.”

Shoppers also saw the staff and store in bright pink, the bright pink boxes and the offer of free doughnuts. It made them queue around the block, he added.

The company began in 2018 to create the world’s ‘best doughnut’ and as well as online, is also sold at many events.

A 11,000 sq ft bakery near Derby can make 17 million a year.

Tasting a few were 20-year-olds Abbi Freeman and Helena Upham.

Abbi said: “They are really nice, crumbly, filled well with a good choice of flavours.”

Helena added: “Very lovely and soft.”

Project D can be found at www.projectdoughnut.co.uk