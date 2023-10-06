The 100-year-old locomotive was involved in a “shunting incident” with Belmond’s Royal Scotsman train carriages last Friday.

The slow-speed crash happened at Aviemore railway station in the Highlands, where the Strathspey Railway is based.

Two people were taken to hospital as a “precaution”, Police Scotland said.

Tours were cancelled and owners the National Railway Museum (NRM) arranged for an inspection to be carried out on Monday.

A spokesperson for the NRM said: “Following a full mechanical inspection of Flying Scotsman which took place at Strathspey Railway this week, the locomotive has been passed fit for main line operation.

"The investigation was carried out by an independent expert on behalf of Strathspey Railway, and the NRM’s collections and rail operations teams. The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) has confirmed it does not require the locomotive as part of its ongoing enquiries.

"The Railway Touring Company excursions ‘The Highland Express’ on Saturday October 7, ‘The Fife Circulars’ on Sunday October 8 and The Aberdeen Flyer on Tuesday October 10, all departing from Edinburgh Waverley, will go ahead as planned. Passengers will be contacted by The Railway Touring Company with ticket information.

The Flying Scotsman was involved in a 'shunting' incident last week (Image: Supplied)

"The safety of passengers and the public remains the highest priority and the independent investigation into the circumstances of the shunting incident involving Flying Scotsman on Friday September 29 will continue.

"Future rail tours and centenary appearances including The Railway Touring Company excursions ‘The Hadrian’ on Saturday October 14 and the visit to the National Railway Museum over October half term will also go ahead."

The Flying Scotsman will now be available to see at the NRM between October 21 and November 5 on the museum's turntable. It will be the first time since 2016 that the locomotive will be on show here.

A spokesperson for the Rail Accident Investigation Branch said it is reviewing available evidence and deciding what further action to take.

Meanwhile, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police inquiries have concluded following a low-speed train collision at Aviemore railway station on Friday September 29.

“There was no criminality and the matter has been referred to the Rail Accident Investigation Branch.”