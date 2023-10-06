The Terrace operated in Fossgate for 17 years, ran by publican of 26 years Paul Gardner.

However, pub company Stonegate decided not to renew the lease, closing the venue early in the summer.

They then spent £300,000 on creating The Stonebow, which opened late in July.

Paul, who has several other pubs across the city was left looking for anther venue and a friend told him about the All Bar One site in New Street.

Its lease was about to expire, which operator Mitchell and Butler wanted it exit.

Paul, 51, saw an opportunity and with All Bar One closing in August, set about a revamp to recreate his beloved The Terrace.

The new venue is centrally located, linking up Coney Street and Parliament Street.

Last Friday, The Terrace opened to a fanfare, reporting a busy first weekend.

However, when the Press called this (Friday) morning, it was a little quiet, but it had only just opened.

The Terrace opens from 11am to 11pm weekdays and till midnight on a Saturday.

Paul has spent ‘six figures’ on The Terrace, which this morning was all gleaming and looking like new.

A long and impressive looking bar dominates one side of the venue, backed by large tv screens.

At the other side is a massive 100-inch model!

Paul said: “We have every kind of sport and ten tv screens, including a massive 100-inch one. We have Sky, BT, TNT, Dazn, Viaplay and both racing channels.”

“Our food is home-cooked on the premises. We have traditional pub food, grazing boards, mixed grills, steaks, burgers, fish and chip, lamb shanks, hot dogs, wraps and sandwiches.”

The pub also has an impressive range of spirits and cocktails and from Monday to Thursday during 11am until 5pm, has John Smith’s, Fosters and Inch Cider at £3 a pint.

The pub has a dominos team, a darts team and a 6-a-side football team. There will also be live music.

In recreating The Terrace, Paul also took 8 of the staff with him from his old bar and recruited 8 new ones.

Customers have also been moving over including, Mick.

He told the Press: “I like how the premises are done out. It’s clean, nicely decorated and the staff are friendly. Paul definitely serves a very good pint. He also offers an extensive food menu. I have followed Paul from Fossgate to here. This will become my new, regular watering hole.”

Helen and Ian of Manchester said on TripAdvisor: “Great to see The Terrace relaunched. Paul's got this place back up and running. The best sports bar. Atmosphere/beer/food fantastic and staff. Great to see familiar faces. Fantastic job to all involved getting Terrace back open.

Always visit when in York.”