Matthew Smithson, a conductor for TransPennine Express (TPE), seen the upset youngster rush on to the service out of Scarborough.

The 35-year-old noticed that the distressed girl had locked herself in the train toilet and was audibly crying and screaming at bystanders that she was “running away”.

Matthew intervened to check on the girl and ensure that the local authorities had been called.

He said: “I’ve worked on the railway for 12 years now and can almost always immediately spot when something isn’t quite right.

“After much coaxing and reassurance, I eventually managed to get the poor girl to come out of the toilets and safely wait in the back cab of the train until the authorities arrived.

“I then ensured the other passengers were safely relocated to a train on the adjacent platform when it became clear that that train would be moving before mine.”

Billy Vickers, head of safeguarding and stations at TPE, said: “Matthew is an absolute credit to TPE and a shining example of the everyday heroes we have working day in and day out to ensure the rail remains a safe place for all.

He explained how TPE was recognised by the British Transport Police and the Department for Transport earlier this year for the rail firm’s efforts to keep its network safe.

TPE developed a Safeguarding on Transport course for its colleges, offering guidance on how to support vulnerable people or handle difficult situations.

“Matthew responded as any one of our colleagues would do when spotting that something ‘wasn’t quite right’ and this is evidence of our training in action,” added Mr Vickers.

TPE works closely with British Transport Police and reminds customers that anyone can contact BTP via text message on 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40.