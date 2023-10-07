Spooky season is finally here which means it’s time to start decorating your house with adorable little ghosts and terrifying zombies.
One of the most popular Halloween activities that’s fun for all the family is carving a pumpkin.
Although they can be messy (and often smelly), once lit with a candle they can provide a cosy ambiance through carved-out silhouettes of your favourite TV characters or scary faces.
If you fancy exploring the outdoors in North Yorkshire this year rather than finding the best in a pile at a supermarket, why not head out to a pumpkin patch near you?
Here is a selection of the best according to their Google reviews - please note all comments are based on last year’s experiences.
Some of the best pumpkin patches in North Yorkshire
Yorkshire Pumpkins
Location: Lodge Farm, Church Lane, Cundall, York, YO61 2RN
Rating: 4.8/5
One family said: “We’ve just had a SUPER time at Yorkshire Pumpkins! A real live pumpkin field with lots of different varieties to choose from. Some bits for the little kids to do, a cafe cart and a pizza cart, pumpkin wash area etc etc. Online £1 entry each that you claim back off the cost of the pumpkins….. a fabulous couple of wholesome hours spent! We’ll be back next year.”
Spilman's Cafe, Pick Your Own Pumpkins and Farm Shop
Location: Church Farm, Thirsk, YO7 3NB
Rating: 4.6/5
Someone commented: “Really fun day out for all! Loads to do at additional costs. Rides, corn cob cannon, food trucks, hay bale pyramid, pumpkins galore!
“You can see the effort and care put into this place by all of the staff. Absolutely recommend.”
The Balloon Tree Farmshop & Café
Location: Stamford Bridge Road, Gate Helmsley, York, YO41 1NB
Rating: 4.5/5
This family posted: “Lovely place, did our pumpkin picking there this year. Even though it was raining the boys had an excellent time, followed by some lunch in the cafe. The tomato soup was delicious and just what was needed after being outside.
“I can imagine that the place will be even more fun when the sun is out, we will be back!”
Pop Up Patch
Location: Sutton-on-the-Forest, York, YO61 1EN
Rating: 4.7/5
Described as a “brilliant little place”, this user added: “A fantastic little place. The boys had such fun selecting their pumpkin. Theres also a little place for a coffee and cake as well as pumpkin carving. A brilliant little place and well worth a visit.”
Piglets Adventure Farm
Location: Towthorpe Grange, Towthorpe Moor Lane, Towthorpe, York, YO32 9ST
Rating: 4.6/5
A visitor left this review: “Fabulous day out all outdoors for pumpkin festival the animals were cute especially the piglets enjoyed pumpkin carving and have enjoyed the Christmas experience many times.”
Please visit the websites of each listed location for availability and the latest opening times.
