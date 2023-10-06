North Yorkshire Police is investigating the attempted burglary at the Prima Pizzeria restaurant in Ripon.

The incident happened at 11.55pm on Friday, August 18, when a man tried to break into the rear of the Kirkgate premises.

Now police have issued CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image."

Anyone with any information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for the ‘York Initial Enquiry Team’ quoting 12230155915.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12230155915 when passing on information.