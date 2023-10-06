The programme, called Land to Plate, is run by Next Steps Mental Health Resource Centre, in Ryedale, in partnership with Ryedale Carers Support and Carers Plus Yorkshire and has been supported by NHS Community Mental Health Transformation Funding.

Participants harvest their own fruit and vegetables and learn about healthy eating and nutrition.

The programme provides a safe space for people to come together to socialise and learn and is an example of how alternative schemes and support can help improve people’s mental health and wellbeing.

Service manager for the Next Steps Mental Health Resource Centre, Leisa Burniston, said: “The health, wellbeing and social benefits of gardening, horticulture and growing your own food are well documented.

"It can improve our mood, build our confidence, support weight loss and physical health, as well as improving our emotional wellbeing.”

The funding for the programme was distributed by the Stronger Communities Team at North Yorkshire Council on behalf of the North Yorkshire Community Mental Health Transformation.

It has allowed the centre to deliver a series of 12-week programmes during 2023 to support local people to build their skills and confidence and to live well in their local community.