As the City of York Council prepares for a new combined authority next year, its chief finance officer (CFO), Debbie Mitchell, will receive more pay as she takes on new responsibilities.

The Combined Authority for York and North Yorkshire will become a legal entity in January 2024.

Ms Mitchell has been undertaking the lead financial role to implement and create the combined authority since April, which has also included managing a new team of officers in North Yorkshire Council.

As a result, her pay has been boosted, which was funded by the combined authority implementation fund.

The difference between the old salary and the new salary is in the region of

£5,875.33 for eight months, backdated to April, which equates to £7,520.42 with additional costs.

The current pay grade for the CFO is between £79,194 to £87,761 and the new pay grade is between £96,574 to £106,857.

The cost of the temporary responsibility allowance to undertake the new role on behalf of the combined authority for approximately three months after it is implemented will be £2,820.16 with additional costs.

This cost will be paid from the combined authority budget and has been approved by the joint devolution committee.

The pay change was approved by the staffing matters and urgency committee on October 2.