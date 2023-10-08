York Ghost Merchants makes and sells handmade ghost figures in the Shambles.

However, its dispensary in St Anthonys Gardens was forced to close for a number of days this month due to staff illness.

A post on its Facebook page told fans it hopes to be open through ‘ghost week’ between Saturday, October 28, and Sunday, November 5.

York Ghost Merchants' shop in Shambles. Picture: Charlotte Graham

The post read: “We apologise that the dispensary has not been able to open over the past few days.

“Staff illness has meant we were only able to trade from the Shambles shop for much of the weekend.

“We very much hope to be able to be open all the way through Ghost week at both venues including Tuesday & Wednesday.”

Meanwhile, it has submitted a planning application to make improvements to its Shambles shop.

The application proposal reads: “Internal alterations to create second-floor kitchenette, improve staff WC facilities.

“Removal of the external shed to rear yard and replacement with new covered store and new bin store.”

None of the works proposed will affect the frontage or areas viewable from the public domain, according to a design and access statement.

It adds that “the integrity of the heritage asset will remain, and the long-term viability of the property as a shop will be aided as a result of this scheme.”

York Ghost Merchants is a popular tourist attraction in the city centre and often has a queue of people wanting to buy a keepsake to remind them of their time in York.

According to its website: “Each York ghost is handmade in our own workshops, combining the best of British materials with the sagacity and resource of generations of guild craftsmen and women.

“Every ghost is unique with a spirit all its own.”