As reported by The Press, the festival was held in Parliament Street and, for the first time, had additional stalls in St Crux Church.

The festival’s director, Michael Hjort, has said he hopes to continue to expand what is on offer to guests at the festival – including having more evening events – but warned that more sponsorship will be needed to deliver this.

"The York Food Festival 2023 was a resounding success, driven by the active involvement of the local community, businesses, and organisations,” he said.

Over 1,000 primary school children participated in hands-on cookery workshops at this year's York Food Festival (Image: York Food Festival)

“If we are to do more in 2024, we could really do with a headline sponsor or sponsors and an increase in volunteer activity. It's never too early to contact us about participation in the future."

At this year’s festival – which took place from September 22 to October 1 – over 1,000 primary school children participated in hands-on cookery workshops, aiming to spark their culinary curiosity.

One of the stand holders at the festival (Image: York Food Festival)

Over 500 adults and families took part in the Food Factory workshops at weekends, where organisers said they gained culinary skills and created lasting memories.

The festival also welcomed local Scouts in the early evenings – a time where organisers hope to deliver more activities in 2024.

Live music at the York Food Festival (Image: York Food Festival)

Live music was played at the festival over two stages, raising funds in aid of St Leonard’s Hospice.

Over the duration of the event, £5,000 was raised for the charity.

The Kebab Boys at this year's festival (Image: Dylan Connell)

The festival also collaboration with Trussell Trust, supporting their work at York's food banks and worked with the NEET Organisation helping people with learning difficulties.

Alongside this, part of the program was dedicated to Yahala Mataam - a refugee organisation, promoting inclusivity and cultural exchange.

York’s twin town, Dijon in France, was represented at the festival, with a dedicated stand space and public engagement activities, fostering international bonds and cultural understanding.

The festival’s Community Stand played host to Indy York and other local organisations, offering a platform for them to engage with the public.

It also collaborated with 45 York businesses on two city trails, encouraging visitors to explore more of what York has to offer.

The Food Factory at this year's festival (Image: York Food Festival)

Ahead of the festival, director Michael, outlined its aim. He said: "We want to run an event that celebrates local talent and is run by and for the York community.

"The world is full of food festivals these days - what's different about York is that it's not a couple of guys off TV and a market brought in from anywhere."

For more information about the York Food Festival and to get involved in the event, visit: https://www.yorkfoodfestival.com/