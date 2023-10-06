The race takes place on Sunday, October 15, and will see over 10,000 runners make their way around the route, starting and finishing from the University of York’s Heslington campus and venturing through York city centre and neighbouring countryside.

Harvey Gration, the son of the late broadcaster Harry Gration MBE is set to officially get the Yorkshire Marathon Festival underway. Harvey will be running the marathon in aid of Myleoma UK.

Marathon runners will also be joined by famous faces including British rugby league coach and former professional player, Jamie Jones Buchanan MBE, and comedians Rob Deering and Paul Tonkinson.

The Yorkshire Marathon takes place on Sunday, October 15 (Image: Supplied)

This year’s 10th Anniversary edition is to feature the Yorkshire Marathon, Yorkshire 10 Mile and Yorkshire Marathon Relay.

The event is staged under the umbrella of Jane Tomlinson's Run For All, the UK’s largest not-for-profit events company.

Over 90,000 participants have taken part in the festival since it was launched in 2013 and over £7.5 million has been raised for charity.

The event has grown to become a major sporting fixture attracting participants from across the globe.

The marathon passes York Minster (Image: Gary Hornby)

The Yorkshire 10 Mile takes in much of the same route as the marathon over a shorter distance.

In the Yorkshire Marathon Relay, teams of six come together to each take on a leg of the marathon, to complete the full marathon distance.

Runners will be cheered along the way as spectators line the route.

Details for those attending the event

For those travelling to the event by car, there is no event parking at the University of York or in the immediate vicinity.

Several road closures are also in place over the weekend due to the event.

Organisers suggest drivers park at park and rides and will operate a ‘park and run’ service from Elvington Airfield.

The bus journey from the parking site to the Event Village will take approximately 20 minutes and an additional 10 minutes should be allowed for getting set up for the race.

Runners during a previous Yorkshire Marathon (Image: David Harrison)

Tickets must be booked online by Thursday, October 12, and can be found here.

There will be two designated drop-off and collection points at the University of York for runners and spectators.

A shuttle bus will operate to and from the Event Village from York Railway Station. Tickets will be available on the day and priority will be given to runners before 8.30am.

Runners often dress up for the marathon (Image: Supplied)

There will also be spectator buses departing from Elvington Airfield and travelling around the route.

Key timings for those taking part in the marathon and 10-mile race are:

6am: Park and run car park opens at Elvington Airfield

7am: Race office and baggage store opens in the event village

9.10am: Official warm up for all marathon runners

9.25am: Wheelchair Yorkshire Marathon Begins

9.30am: Yorkshire Marathon begins

10am: Official warm up for all 10-mile runners

10.13am: Yorkshire 10 Mile Wheelchair race begins

10.15am: Yorkshire 10 Mile race begins

11.05am Yorkshire 10 Mile winner expected

11.10am: Marathon wheelchair winner expected

11.50am: Marathon winner expected

12.30pm: Park and run services back to Elvington Airfield begin

5pm: Final park and run service departs the Event Village back to Elvington Airfield

For those taking part in the run, race numbers started arriving in the post this week (Monday, October 2).

The 2016 Yorkshire Marathon (Image: David Harrison)

Organisers say if you did not receive your number by post, they can be collected from the Race Office on the weekend – located at Exhibition Centre at the University of York on the Saturday (October 14) between 12pm and 4pm or from the university’s Campus south on race day from 7am.

A spokesperson for the Yorkshire Marathon said the event will highlight the “incredible communities in and around the city”, with music groups, running clubs, volunteers, schools and universities all showing their support.

“Thank you for joining us for the 10th Anniversary Yorkshire Marathon Festival,” they added.

“We look forward to seeing you on race day.”

For more information about the event visit: https://www.runforall.com/events/marathon/yorkshire-marathon/