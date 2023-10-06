North Yorkshire Police officers said the incident happened in High Ousegate at 1pm on Tuesday September 12, 2023 and involved a member of the public being verbally abused in the street.

Officers said they are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the CCTV image.

Anyone with any information is asked to email richard.tempest@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Richard Tempest.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12230174370 when providing details.