Police were called after a man was seen on the roof of a building in York city centre.
North Yorkshire Police say the force was contacted at 8.20am this morning (Friday, October 6) by a member of the public reporting a man on the roof in Peter Lane.
As The Press reported, a police cordon was in place during the incident and police and fire officers were on the scene.
By 9.20am the cordon had been removed.
A force spokesperson said: “The man made his own way off the roof unhurt. No arrests were made.”
Peter Lane was partially closed during the incident.
