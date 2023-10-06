North Yorkshire Police say the force was contacted at 8.20am this morning (Friday, October 6) by a member of the public reporting a man on the roof in Peter Lane.

As The Press reported, a police cordon was in place during the incident and police and fire officers were on the scene.

A fire engine and police vans on the scene earlier today (Image: Dylan Connell)

By 9.20am the cordon had been removed.

A force spokesperson said: “The man made his own way off the roof unhurt. No arrests were made.”

Peter Lane was partially closed during the incident.