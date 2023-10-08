And a doctor in the city this is due to parents not realising how serious these diseases can be.

New NHS figures show 86.5 per cent of youngsters in York had both doses of the MMR vaccine by their fifth birthday in 2022/23 – below the 95 per cent target set by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

It was also a fall from 89.1 per cent coverage the year before.

Dr David Fair, of the Jorvik Medical Group in York, said parents need to do more to protect their children against these dieseases.

Dr Fair said: "The falling figures are happening across the whole country. They largely reflect the fact that nowadays few parents realise how serious these diseases can be.

"Measles is a very serious and contagious disease with a significant mortality even in children, who were otherwise healthy. Even if it doesn't kill your child, the measles virus can cause serious and permanent brain damage.

"In the past there was a false rumour that the MMR vaccination caused autism . It is understandable that this alarmed many parents who thought it better to avoid the risk. Thankfully the rumour has now been completely disproved.

"There is a definite recent uptick in measles cases in the UK and this could easily spread rapidly to all unvaccinated children. Childhood vaccinations are free on the NHS and given by your GP.

"There is every good reason to protect your family from these avoidable and dangerous diseases."

Across England, 84.5 per cent of five-year-olds had the second jab of the vaccine by 2022/23. It was the lowest level recorded since 2010/11.

In the UK, babies are also offered immunisation against meningitis B and rotavirus at eight weeks old. They are also given the '6-in-1' jab, which helps fight polio, tetanus, whooping cough, diphtheria, hepatitis B and haemophilus influenzae type b – a bacteria that can cause life-threatening infections.

Nationally, none of these vaccines met the WHO target in 2022/23. Similarly, in York, no childhood vaccine for babies met the 95 per cent mark.

A Department for Health and Social Care spokesperson said it is vital routine childhood vaccinations are up to date.

The spokesperson said: "The UK has a world-leading offer and we have run multiple catch-up campaigns to improve coverage – including a national catch-up campaign for MMR and London-specific campaigns for MMR and polio.

"We urge parents and carers to check that their children are up to date on their vaccines and if not, they should book an appointment to catch up."