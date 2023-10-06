Promising cricketer Brendan Jackson was in the middle of a game at Walton Park Cricket Club, near Wetherby, when disaster struck.

While bowling his third over, the 15-year-old’s studs caught in the crease, resulting in a bad break to his ankle.

"I remember my first reaction vividly; it was a mix of shock and fear,” said Brendan. “I just looked down, and all I could think was, 'Oh my word, what has happened, and will I ever be able to play cricket again?' It was a terrifying moment for me.”

After a call to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA), a crew was dispatched from the Topcliffe Air Base in Thirsk and on the scene.

Brendan said it was a “massive relief” when the air ambulance crew arrived.

“They were like superheroes, and I'm so grateful for how they were able to take away some of my pain. I can't thank them enough for being there,” he added.

Upon arrival, YAA paramedics found Brendan on the pitch, supported by his mother, Diane Sharp, and a doctor who was with the opposing team.

The doctor had stepped in to provide immediate assistance and made the initial 999 call.

Brendan's injury was severe - not only had he dislocated his ankle, but he had also fractured both bones in his lower leg.

Paramedics gave Brendan gas and air to help his excruciating pain, but the extent of his injury meant Ketamine had to be administered to help the youngster cope.

Read next:

After being treated on the scene, Brendan was taken to Harrogate District Hospital via land ambulance where he underwent surgery to pin and plate his ankle.

"It was a very traumatic day." said Diane, Brendan's mother. "I didn't see his leg initially - I just thought he had tripped. But once I heard him shouting in agony, I knew I had to rush over and keep him as calm as possible until more help arrived."

"The worst thing for me was hearing him scream when they moved his ankle into the splint. It was heartbreaking as a parent to witness him in so much pain.

“But when I heard the air ambulance coming, I felt an overwhelming sense of relief. They were the first to arrive on the scene, and I knew they would be able to help relieve him of the excruciating pain he was suffering."

Despite the challenges, Brendan’s unwavering determination shines through as he plans to make a triumphant return to competitive sports.

In the upcoming Helicopter ER episode on Quest at 9pm tonight (Friday October 6), viewers will witness three gripping incidents, including Brendan Jackson's rescue, a grandmother's car accident, and a severe road collision.

To support the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, visit www.yaa.org.uk