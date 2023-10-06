A MAN has been charged after a business was broken into in an East Yorkshire town.
Shaun Kelly, 41, of Western Road, Goole was charged with burglary, attempt burglary and possession of a class A drug.
A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "He was remanded into custody and is due to appear in court on Wednesday November 22.
"It is reported that a man gained entry to a bistro in Pasture Road in Goole and whilst inside it is believed approximately £600 was taken.
"On Wednesday (October 4) a man is then reported to have attempted to gain entry to a pub in Western Road, Goole."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article