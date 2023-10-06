Shaun Kelly, 41, of Western Road, Goole was charged with burglary, attempt burglary and possession of a class A drug.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "He was remanded into custody and is due to appear in court on Wednesday November 22.

"It is reported that a man gained entry to a bistro in Pasture Road in Goole and whilst inside it is believed approximately £600 was taken.

"On Wednesday (October 4) a man is then reported to have attempted to gain entry to a pub in Western Road, Goole."