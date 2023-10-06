HS2 cancellation: 'Boy, do we need a General Election'

WHAT a basket-case the UK is becoming.

The high-speed rail scandal is just one example of our national failure to create decent infrastructure.

France has 1,700 miles of high-speed rail. Spain 2,338 miles. Germany 1,000 miles, and Italy 834 miles. But the UK is incapable of building even 200 miles.

It’s not just HS2. In France 27 cities have modern tram networks. In the UK we have just eight (nine if you playfully include the antique Blackpool tram that opened in 1885).

And not just infrastructure. In 2022 Netherlands exported twice as much fruit, veg and meat as the UK even though Netherlands is one sixth of the size of the UK.

And far from liberating us, leaving the EU is speeding up our country’s decline.

As we disengage from our neighbours, Government sells our national assets - water, land, energy, homes - to oligarchs and global corporations. The wealthy line their pockets (while avoiding tax), and the foodbank queues continue to grow.

The Government blames everyone but themselves: foreigners, “wokerati”, the young, the poor, intellectuals.

The Victorians would not recognise this land or its incompetent, introspective, isolationist and visionless so-called leaders.

Boy, do we need a General Election.

Christian Vassie

Blake Court,

Wheldrake,

York

...THE anticipated news has broken. The North (from the Midlands upwards) is not to get its share of HS2. What a surprise - not!

However, all is not lost. Transport ‘levelling up’ can still take place without the fast bit in between.

If northern, cross country and local rail routes improve across the ‘layout’, punctuality, frequency and reliability all ratcheted up several notches, certain closed lines are reopened, standards generally raised, ticket offices and other facilities are retained, pricing simplified and clarified etc, then train travellers will be far better served. Start this overall upgrade in the North as in ‘levelling up North’.

Question is; would a really good rail network in the North be preferable to HS2? As we can’t have both, which would you prefer? If the former, what a shame the decision to desist from HS2 wasn’t made ‘x’ billions earlier!

Derek Reed,

Middlethorpe Drive,

York

...I UNDERSTAND our Great Leap Forward is the cancellation of HS2 and the monies saved spent, with all the abandon of a drunken sailor on shore leave, on a myriad of small projects designed to improve rail and road infrastructure for us simple folks in’t North.

Whether or not this happens will be a matter of some interest to all of us - let’s hope these promises don’t go the way of the last great promise delivered via the medium of public transport; £350 million for The NHS anyone ?

Richard D Bowen,

Farrar Street

York

... RE: Julian Sturdy's catalogue of fantasy in The Press on Thursday.

After scores of lies put out over 13 years by a party in its death throes does anyone seriously believe a word they say?

Over 75s' free TV licence gone; partying whilst thousands were dying; £350 million per week to go into the NHS, gone. Braverman's pathetic efforts to stop illegals crossing the channel - another smashed Brexit lie.

Enough is enough. You could always vote for the Monster Raving Loony Party Ooops - too late, they are already running the country.

William Moore,

Lochrin Place,

York