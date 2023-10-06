RESIDENTS, staff and guests at a care home in North Yorkshire enjoyed an afternoon of fun with a special silent disco party.
Popular local DJ, Pete Goldup, known as The Silent Disco DJ, came equipped with disco props and 50 sets of headphones, allowing residents from across the Thistle Hill care home in Knaresborough, including those that are bed bound, to be involved in the party.
General manager, Mandy Scott said: “Our residents, guests and staff had a wonderful time singing along and dancing the afternoon away.
"We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at Thistle Hill as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents - and this was one of our favourites."
“I haven’t heard some of these songs in many years. The classics never go out of style," one resident said.
Thistle Hill provides nursing care, dementia care and special needs care for 83 residents from respite care to long term stays.
