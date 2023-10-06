During the harvest period - from Wednesday, October 11, to Sunday, October 15 - Beningbrough Hall’s walled garden will host a range of activities.

A variety of apples along with other fruit will be able to available to pick in the National Trust garden, and there will also be gardeners on hand to answer questions, share tips, and give talks and demonstrations.

Many of the varieties of apples on display are grown in the walled garden where trees are trained into pyramids, cordons, and espaliers to optimise production in a small space.

Varieties of apples are grown in the walled garden (Image: National Trust Images/Chris Lacey)

A National Trust spokesperson said the heat of 2022 led to stress for the trees and overproduction of fruit and this season’s alternating humid, hot, and cold weather has brought with it more tree rot, with the fruit going bad quickly.

Given this, they said earlier fruit picking has been necessary, which in turn means there is a smaller harvest for 2023.

Autumnal walks are offered in the hall's grounds (Image: National Trust)

Alongside the harvest events, autumn walks are on offer around the gardens, with dogs welcome too.

These will give guests the chance to explore what else is growing – including rows of leeks, pumpkins, chard and beetroot.

Fun is on offer for the whole family (Image: National Trust Images/Annapurna Mellor)

The National Trust has warned that some paths will be temporarily closed as the Mediterranean Garden is being built. It is due to open in summer 2024.

The spokesperson added: “See how things are progressing during your visit as this new climate proof garden, designed by multiple RHS Chelsea Gold Award winner Andy Sturgeon, takes shape.”

Beningbrough Hall (Image: National Trust)

Both the shop and the restaurant be involved with harvest, offering seasonal treats for guests.

The hall and art galleries are open and there is also a wilderness play area offering fun for the whole family.

Beningbrough Hall reopened in the summer after a £2.3 million refurbishment, with a new exhibition, Inspired by Italy, on display in the Reddihough Galleries until spring 2024.

The hall was closed for nearly two years while the work was carried out.

Beningbrough Hall reopened in the summer after a £2.3 million refurbishment (Image: National Trust/Chris Lacey)

It was first completed in 1716, heavily influenced by John Bourchier’s grand tour, especially Italy, and has been reinvented over the last 300 years, including as a billet for aircrews during the Second World War.

Beningbrough’s harvest runs October 11 to October 15 October from 10am to 5pm with free entry for National Trust and Royal Horticultural Society members and under-fives.

Visits can be planned via the National Trust’s website. Booking is not required.