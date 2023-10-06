The UK’s leading producer of Wagyu beef, Warrendale Wagyu, based near Pocklington, celebrated the launch of its new Wagyu Sausages on Wednesday, the day the product landed on shelf in 200 Waitrose stores across the UK.

The new addition to its range is the first in a line of new products arriving in the coming months and thought to be the only Wagyu beef sausage in major supermarkets.

The team celebrated with staff, farmers, suppliers and press at the Alice Hawthorn, Nun Monkton on Wednesday evening.

The event included Wagyu canapes and three varieties of hot dog made with the new sausages, expertly prepared by the Alice Hawthorn chefs.

Managing Director, Tom Richardson, welcomed guests with a speech full of thanks before the main event, a Sausage Dog race with VIP guests, the Sausage Squad and Primrose.

Warrendale Wagyu is a Wagyu Beef Business approved by the Wagyu Breeders Association and working in partnership with over 750 farmers across the UK

Find out more at: www.warrendale-wagyu.co.uk/who-we-are/