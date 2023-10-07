Another defendant was jailed for half a year after he admitted injuring a woman.

John O’Neill, 40, of Osbaldwick Lane, York, pleaded guilty to carrying a stanley knife and a kitchen knife in public in Regent Street and shoplifting at the Jorvik Service Station in Lawrence Street, York. He was made subject to a 12-month community order with a 12-month drug rehabilitation requirement and was ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £114 statutory surcharge.

Christopher Craine, 34, of Usher Lane, Haxby, was jailed for 26 weeks after he pleaded guilty to causing a woman actual bodily harm and was made subject to a lifelong restraining order banning him from contacting her or going near her home.

Lisa Wheeldon, 52, of Main Street, Fulford, was banned from driving for three years after she admitted drink driving on Heath Moor Drive, Fulford, when three times the legal alcohol limit. She was also made subject to a 12-month community order with 20 days’ rehabilitative activities and 40 hours’ unpaid work. She was ordered to pay a £114 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.