A police cordon was is in place in York city centre this morning (Friday, October 6).

Peter Lane, off Market Street, was closed to pedestrians and vehicles while the cordon was in place.

York Press: Police on the scene shortly before 8.45amPolice on the scene shortly before 8.45am (Image: Dylan Connell)

Shortly before 8.45am two police vans and a fire engine were on the scene.

The Press understands that a person was on the roof of a building near the lane.

York Press: A fire engine on the scene shortly before 8.45amA fire engine on the scene shortly before 8.45am (Image: Dylan Connell)

Shortly after 9.20am the cordon had been removed and Peter Lane was back open.

The Press has contacted North Yorkshire Police for more information about the incident.

 