North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the crews from Huntington and York responded to reports of a road traffic collision on the A64 at Stockton on the Forest at around 6.25pm yesterday (October 5), where a Mercedes had left the road and come to rest in a ditch.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "A 29-year-old female driver was believed to have suffered a medical episode at the wheel, but upon arrival of the fire service, was out of the vehicle and uninjured from the impact.

"The female was taken to hospital via road ambulance."