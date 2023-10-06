For decades now we’ve been looking - well I haven’t personally, but others apparently have - for the elusive zone that is meant to send women into the throes of ecstasy.

But nobody’s yet found it.

Now surgeons in Turkey are claiming they have located the G-spot after monitoring dozens of women following an operation to treat prolapse. They said women’s sexual pleasure fell after the procedure and claim the G-spot was ‘probably damaged during the surgery.

What poppycock. I’m no expert, believe me, but I would bet my collection of Bavarian beer mats that there’s no such thing. Every woman has numerous areas of sensitivity - it may be in your more private parts, it may be your left elbow, your right knee or your big toe. Ask a bunch of people where they think their most sensitive spot is, and everyone would probably name a different part of the body. You may have more than one. What’s to say we haven’t all got multiple G-spots?

While researching this column - leaving no stone unturned, you understand - I was surprised to learn that our actual erogenous zones include our armpits, scalp and ears. My ears are a constant problem, affecting my hearing and balance - I’m always fiddling about with them but I wouldn’t say it gives me any feeling resembling pleasure.

If I do have a G-spot, it’s my taste buds. They give me no end of happiness, especially when I’m supping tea. Ahhhh, there’s no substitute for a cuppa.

Talking of cuppas, while playing about online I came across a product called G-Spot Enhancer Tea.

‘Are you looking for a night you won’t forget? If you are looking for a Next Level (that’s the make, hence the capital letters) type of sexual experience, then this may be the product for you,’ says the blurb.

It’s not something you’re likely to get at the church coffee morning, but if G-Spot Enhancer Tea tea was available in Asda I might just give it a go, although whatever the results I can’t see it beating Tetley for overall satisfaction.

Another reason I’m a G-spot sceptic is that it was discovered by a man. German doctor named Ernst Gränfenberg first described the spot in 1953. I don’t know how he carried out his research - I’m sure it was most enjoyable - but he reached the conclusion that this area, giving women a pathway to heightened sexual pleasure, existed and pinpointed where it was.

There have been plenty of studies since then, but to this day the scientific community remains divided as to its existence. Even the term G-spot has been questioned, with sexual health experts saying it is a ‘zone’.

For anyone who want to carry out their own investigation into the G-Spot there are a heck of a lot of books about how to find it. If it’s so difficult to locate that you need a book’s worth of instructions, it does make you question whether it’s there at all. I’d have thought a small annotated diagram would be sufficient.

No doubt one day there will be an app that guides you right to it.

For me, the G-Spot is something of an urban myth, but it’s one that will run and run. As well as G-Spot tea, other goods linked to the elusive point include ‘exotic and alluring’ G-Spot candles and G-Spot T-shirts.

Neither will be going on my Christmas list, however.