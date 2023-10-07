Stuart Nicholson, 42, stole £10,319 from the Friends of Poppleton Ousebank Primary School (FOPOPS) over four months, said Lydia Carroll, prosecuting at York Crown Court.

He thwarted efforts by other trustees to find out why money was going missing from its PayPal account and when the treasurer managed to regain some of the money, he removed it again.

The 42-year-old fraudster also took cash from the school, in Nether Poppleton, York, that had been gathered by fundraising, said Ms Carroll.

The money should have been used for the benefit of children at the school.

“This was abuse of a position of power and responsibility,” said Ms Carroll. “There was fraudulent activity over a period of time, and this was a charity.”

Electrician Nicholson, who had a history of deception and theft before he joined the charity, was expelled from it in February 2022 when trustees passed a vote of no confidence in him.

His barrister Andrew Petterson said Nicholson’s seriously ill wife would suffer if he were jailed because he is her carer.

Nicholson, of Fairway Drive, Upper Poppleton, pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation and was made subject to a 14-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months on condition he does 35 days’ rehabilitative activities and 100 hours’ unpaid work. He must also repay all the money via the courts at a minimum of £100 a month.

Ms Carroll said the charity was set up in 2019 and Nicholson became its chairman in September 2019. He and the then treasurer set up its PayPal account. He told her when she resigned in August 2021, her log in details would be passed to her successor - but that did not happen.

By December 2021, another trustee and the new treasurer were concerned about unexplained transactions on the PayPal account. Nicholson said he would investigate but didn’t do what he said he would.

The new treasurer managed to get £4,348 refunded through his own efforts. But the money again disappeared.

In February 2022, the ex-treasurer received a letter from a debt recovery company regarding the PayPal account and the school’s headteacher told her that Nicholson had taken money from the school.

Altogether Nicholson took £10,319.09 consisting of £7,449. 09 from the PayPal account and £2,870 in cash.

He told police he had debts, a failing business and needed money. He also said he was sorry and had intended to repay the money.

Judge Simon Hickey said Nicholson had previous convictions for obtaining by deception in 2002, 2004 and 2005, inducing a creditor to wait for repayment by deception in 2005 and theft by an employee, but had not offended for 17 years.

When the fraudster became the only person in control of the PayPal account “it was just too much of a temptation”, said the judge.

Mr Petterson said Nicholson could only work part-time because of his wife. He also had a business selling second-hand toys, which donated toys to a domestic abuse charity.