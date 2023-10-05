Firefighters were called after an outbuilding and nearby tree caught fire in York today (Thursday, October 5).

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say two fire crews responded to the call at 7.24am in Fifth Avenue.

A service spokesperson said the outbuilding measured 3m x 3m and the blaze was extinguished by firefighters.

“Crews extinguished the fire and dampened down the area using two hose reel jets,” they said.