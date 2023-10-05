Firefighters were called after an outbuilding and nearby tree caught fire in York today (Thursday, October 5).
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say two fire crews responded to the call at 7.24am in Fifth Avenue.
A service spokesperson said the outbuilding measured 3m x 3m and the blaze was extinguished by firefighters.
“Crews extinguished the fire and dampened down the area using two hose reel jets,” they said.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article