Four vehicles crashed on a major road near York today (Thursday, October 5).

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say three fire crews responded to the crash on the A64 between Fulford and Bishopthorpe at 8.28am.

A service spokesperson said no one was trapped after the collision. They said seven people were assessed for injuries before being handed into the care of ambulance crews.

“(Fire) crews made the vehicles and scene safe before leaving the incident in the hands of the police and recovery services,” they added.