Four vehicles crashed on a major road near York today (Thursday, October 5).
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say three fire crews responded to the crash on the A64 between Fulford and Bishopthorpe at 8.28am.
A service spokesperson said no one was trapped after the collision. They said seven people were assessed for injuries before being handed into the care of ambulance crews.
“(Fire) crews made the vehicles and scene safe before leaving the incident in the hands of the police and recovery services,” they added.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article