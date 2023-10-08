THIS is a great find - a photo of York's St Sampson's Square around the 1950s.
You can see the Minster towering in the background.
On the left-hand side of the photo we can see the Golden Lion Hotel and the Duke Bros Fish restaurant.
Both are now part of Browns Department Store.
Next to the Duke Bros is Henry Ward's tool shop. This was an old-fashioned place where you could buy tools for all trades from staff who were happy to sell a single washer.
Across the square, between the two pubs, is Dodsworths advertising its 'wallpapers and paints' on the outside of the building.
You can see more old photos of York online from the City of York Council/Explore York Libraries archive at images.exploreyork.org.uk/ .
