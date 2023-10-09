As reported in The Press, the football club and his colleagues at Network Rail all left heartfelt tributes to football-mad Dave, of Melrosegate, who had worked as a janitor and never missed a City match, both home and away.

A Just Giving page set up by Chris Teare, Dave's boss at Network Rail, has already doubled its target of £3,500 to help Dave's family - mum Hazel and sister Suzy - and contribute towards funeral costs. More than 250 people have lent their support.

Dave's funeral will take place on Wednesday at 12.20pm at York Crematorium and people are encouraged to wear football shirts.

Friends have been leaving their own tributes to Dave in The Press's online book of condolence.

---

Read more: Obituary: Dave Barton, York City superfan

---

Here are some of the moving messages:

David Seymour, of Selby, said: "Dave and I were great mates in the 1970s and worked together. We went out every Saturday night together had some amazing adventures in our teens and early 20s. Saw him last at a City game where he said this is like the good old days. God bless my old mate; never forget you."

John Uttley, of Howden, wrote: "What a pleasure to have known Dave.We always spoke before and after games whether it be home or away. A true supporter and a very kind hearted gentle human being. I have followed City now for over 45 years and not seeing Dave on a matchday seems strange. RIP my friend and we will always remember your good nature."

David Kelly, of Newcastle but who once worked for LNER Control at York, posted: "Dave B was a great guy who had time enough for everyone he came across at work. Rest in peace.When he arrives at the pearly gates they will all shout: 'There's Dave, he knows the score'."

Michael Tiplady, of Haxby, wrote: "I knew Dave from working at Nestle in the 80/90s .He always came over for a quick chat as he knew I was and still am a City fan .Whenever I saw him at the LNER I always got a smile and greeting. He will be sadly missed by his family and many friends. RIP Dave."

Gary Bevan Walker, of York, wrote: "Dave was best man at my wedding, what a great guy he was. Football mad and a regular in the Bootham Tavern watching any football on the telly. We will all miss him. RIP Dave."

Neil Whitaker, of Newport Pagnell, posted: "Moved away from York many years ago but spent many happy years in my youth drinking with Dickie in the Rose & Crown. RIP Dickie."