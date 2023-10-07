Peter Allanson of Copmanthorpe runs Shire Honey and Celtic Mead and reports growing success with both ventures.

The sole operator was inspired by the traditions of beekeeping, which started when his grandfather kept bees at the family farm in Loftus, North Yorkshire, because World War Two was on and beekeepers were allowed an extra sugar ration.

Peter’s father also kept bees but the farm wasn’t big enough to be economic, so when it was sold in 1989, Peter moved down to York, where is wife came from.

Josephine runs the B&B the couple live in today, but in his career, Peter has had jobs including brickies labourer, scientist at Fera and even a beer taster!

He decided to start keeping bees 20 years ago as a way of making extra money whilst still working.

Over the years, the number of Peter’s bees has grown to 120 colonies.

In the winter, they are kept around farms in the York area, but in the summer, they are dispersed much further.

Peter’s offers three different honeys- a spring flower honey, which is a set honey from bees feasting on oil seed rape.

There is a summer honey whose bees lived in fields, hedgerows, bushes and wildflowers.

Finally, there is heather honey, from bees kept on the North Yorkshire moors.

However, around ten years ago, Peter tarted making mead as there wasn’t enough money in honey, despite it selling well at fairs.

It was touch and go at first, Peter did not know whether to carry on making the alcoholic liquid but Dan Farrand from Horns of Odin began selling his mead and business “grew and grew.”

In the past decade it has grown from a quarter of the business to three-quarters.

Peter produces a traditional mead, a couple of premium meads, plus flavoured meads such as elderflower, camomile, elderberry, spiced coconut and pineapple and star anise.

“Mead has had a renaissance. There is enough work to keep me busy full time,” he said.

The York area has several other mead producers and Peter’s mead can be found in local shops.

He was at the recent York Food Festival and reported business “well up on last year” helped by building up a regular clientele there over the years.

This year, Peter won three firsts, a second a was a reserve champion at the Great Yorkshire Show.

It all helps give the 67-year-old a buzz in his later years.

“What we have got, it’s not a job, it’s a way of life,” he said.

Peter is inspired by the Blue Zones, areas where people live long.

Many scientists brand honey a superfood, with many health benefits.

Peter added: “I’m going for the three digits.”