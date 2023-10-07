Bradley Mills, 31, punched the man twice to the head causing him to fall to the ground unconscious and suffer a fracture to the back of his skull, York Crown Court heard.

Mills also punched another man, injuring his cheek and eye before fleeing the scene after the incident in the early hours of the morning.

Officers caught up with Mills shortly after the attack and arrested him.

Mills told police officers the incident was “minor” and that he did “nowt wrong”, said Lydia Carroll prosecuting.

The court heard how Mills had numerous previous convictions for violent offences and had served time in prison.

He had served six years for wounding with intent and actual bodily harm imposed in 2012, was first jailed for violence when he was 18 and was last jailed for violence in 2021.

Judge Sean Morris, the Recorder of York, said Mills had a “shameful past” where he had “happily resorted to violence”.

“Someone with your record when out in town should be walking on eggshells, but you did not,” he told the defendant.

“You battered a man to the ground and left him for dead.”

Mills, of Beckett Road, Wheatley, Doncaster, pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm (GBH) and assault, outside the Manahatta cocktail bar in Harrogate at about 1am on July 16.

The incident took place outside the Manahatta cocktail bar in Harrogate (Image: Google)

Ed Moss, representing Mills, said the attack happened after Mills had been drinking and that “alcohol is the route here”.

He added that Mills suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after witnessing the death of a close friend.

“He is ready and willing to address those issues,” he said.

“It’s taken some time to get here, but we’re finally here."

He added: “There is work to be done and he is ready and willing to carry out that work."

Mr Moss said Mills has family commitments, is employed and willing to change his ways.

The judge told the defendant that the injury he inflicted on the victim could have caused bleeding to the brain because it was a fracture to the back of the victim’s head.

“In a cowardly way you ran away rather than face the music,” the judge added.

After passing sentence, Judge Morris ordered that all future cases involving Mills be reserved to him and told him: “I’ll be watching you.”