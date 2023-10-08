Mad Alice - ‘one of Britain’s top tour guides’ - will uncover centuries-old secrets of the haunted Mansion House and its spookiest surrounding streets this Halloween.



The one-off tour, on Monday, October 23, starts and ends at the official residence of the Lord Mayor as our guide terrifies and entertains her guests in equal measure.

It ends with a Mad Alice Bloody Orange G&T from York Gin in the Mansion House as Alice unearths spooky stories from throughout the ages.

The tour ends with a Mad Alice Bloody Orange G&T (Image: Matthew Kitchen Photography / Bloody Tour of York)

The tour is supporting two local charities as part of the Lord Mayors Appeal Fund, the Snappy Trust and York Women's Counselling.

Lady Mayoress Joy Cullwick said: "What better way to raise funds for these wonderful charities than to spend the evening with the brilliant Mad Alice?

“The Mansion House is a wonderfully atmospheric venue to end the tour - and what a bonus to enjoy a Mad Alice G&T!"

Two of the Lord Mayor's Appeal Fund charities are supported by ticket sales (Image: Matthew Kitchen Photography / The Bloody Tour of York)

This promises to be a unique tour as Alice shines a light on many little-known tales from York’s past on a circuit from the Mansion House.

Highlights of the tour include:

the unveiling of some real ghost photographs

the book that mysteriously flies off the shelves at the Yorkshire Museum

stories showing the Minster’s consecrated ground is not immune to apparitions

terrifying tales from the Treasurer’s House - York’s most haunted building

remembering, remembering the stories of York's most infamous son

back at the Mansion House, tales of lingering spirits in the historic cellar

Haunting music will be provided talented violinist Holly May and dancers from York Dance Space.

Alicia Stabler who plays the Mad Alice character said: "I’ve delved into York’s haunted vaults and I promise you I’ve found some truly terrifying tales.”

More information and tickets for the October 23 tour can be found here.