The county’s police force say the incident happened in Ripon shortly after midnight on Friday, September 1, when the stone smashed through the window of the home in Redshaw Close.

A force spokesperson said shards of glass caused injuries to the two homeowners who were sat in their living room.

Officers are urging people to get in touch if they are aware of anyone who was in the area at the time, have any suggestions of who the suspects may be, or have any CCTV showing suspicious behaviour in the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with any information should email adam.deacon2@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC Adam Deacon.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote police reference number 12230164661 when passing on information.