Climate Central, a US-based not for profit news organisation, has created the sea level rise and coastal flood maps to show areas that could be flooded in seven years due to climate change.

According to the organisation’s website the map has been created by combining the “most advanced global model of coastal elevations with the latest projections for future flood levels”.

The map claims that by 2030 Selby will be underwater, as will neighbouring areas including the Drax Power Station.

York is set to be unaffected but parts of Elvington are highlighted as being below the annual flood level.

The Environment Agency told The Press that the map does not consider efforts taken to protect areas from flooding in the future and so is “unsuitable” to inform local flood risks.

A spokesperson for the agency said: “Whilst useful to prompt discussion around the impacts of sea level rise and need to adapt to climate change, the sea level rise prediction made by Climate Central around the future flooding in the area is inaccurate and unsuitable to inform local coastal flood risk.

“The prediction does not take into account extensive efforts taken to prevent severe incidents in the future, including the presence of sea defences, which protect communities from flooding."

The Environment Agency is working with North Yorkshire Council as part of the Humber 2100+ project, to develop a strategy for managing sea level rise and tidal flood risk around the Humber estuary, including the Selby area, for the next 100 years.

The Humber 2100+ Partnership is made up of 12 local authorities and the Environment Agency supported by Internal Drainage Boards (IDBs) and Natural England.