North Yorkshire Police say a scene guard is in place in Harrogate town centre, after a report of a serious sexual assault on a woman was reported to the force.

Areas of James Street, Petergate and Market Place have been cordoned off to allow officers to carry out a full and thorough investigation.

A force spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances around the incident.

“Residents and local businesses may notice an increased police presence in the area, as officers continue to gather evidence.”