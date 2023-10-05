A police cordon has been put in place in a North Yorkshire town after a serious sexual assault.
North Yorkshire Police say a scene guard is in place in Harrogate town centre, after a report of a serious sexual assault on a woman was reported to the force.
Areas of James Street, Petergate and Market Place have been cordoned off to allow officers to carry out a full and thorough investigation.
A force spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances around the incident.
“Residents and local businesses may notice an increased police presence in the area, as officers continue to gather evidence.”
