Hejira which has been set up to celebrate the music of the great Canadian artist Joni Mitchell will play in York on Sunday October 22 at a sell-out gig at the National Centre for Early Music.

The band is also playing at Seven Arts in Leeds on December 14. For all of the tour details, please visit: www.hejira.co.uk

It comes as Mitchell - whose biggest hit was Big Yellow Taxi - prepares to celebrate her 80th birthday in November.

Pete Oxley, guitarist and bandleader of Hejira, said: "Hejira is a project that has rapidly blossomed from an initial ‘one-off gig’ into a highly successful touring band, set up to celebrate the music of Joni Mitchell.

"In particular, the band performs the masterpiece works that Mitchell captured on her live 1980 album, Shadows and Light."

The name of the band comes from Mitchell's eighth studio album of the same title, released in 1976.

Band members are not only accomplished jazz musicians, but also huge Mitchell fans, says Pete.

"Hejira comprises highly experienced jazz musicians whose primary concern is to serve the music," he said.

It is fronted by Hattie Whitehead who also plays guitar with Mitchell’s stylistic mannerisms.

The other band members are: Ollie Weston, tenor and soprano saxophones; Chris Eldred, keyboards; Dave Jones,bass; Rick Finlay, drums, and Marc Cecil on percussion.

Hejira will be touring extensively throughout the UK this autumn, performing a selection of what the band feels are Mitchell’s most major works.

Songs on the set list include Mitchell classics such as, Amelia, Coyote, Hejira, Woodstock, and A Case Of You.