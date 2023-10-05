The Fish Bank in Sherburn in Elmet and Mr C's in Selby have been listed among 40 other takeaways for the category at the National Fish and Chip Awards.

This year’s nomination process saw fish and chip businesses from across the UK entering the awards, with the sole aim of scooping the coveted crown to be named Britain’s best.

The judging panel put hopeful entrants through an extensive judging process, testing them against industry best practices on environmental issues, product knowledge, their responsibilities as an employer and more.

While further judging rounds will be performed to see which businesses progress to the next stages, the finalists for the Fish and Chip Takeaway of the Year have now been whittled down.

The Fish Bank and Mr C's in North Yorkshire nominated at national awards

On Google reviews, The Fish Bank has a rating of 4.8/5 out of 238 reviews, with one person commenting: “Truly amazing fish and chips, undoubtedly some of the best in Yorkshire if not the whole country.”

Meanwhile, Mr C's has a 4.5/5 rating out 832 reviews.

This customer wrote: “Fab fish and chips, with a really great taste. Spot on every time. I highly recommend this classic chippy!”

Andrew Crook, president at the National Federation of Fish Friers, organiser of the awards, comments: “The calibre of entries for the National Fish and Chip Awards 2024 have been nothing short of fantastic and we are proud of all the eateries that clearly put in huge amounts of effort to be considered for the accolade.

“Fish and Chip Takeaway of the Year is a notoriously difficult category to stand out in, but the panel of experts had many tough decisions to make.

“However, we’ve selected an exceptional shortlist that showcases the unwavering passion, dedication and excitement that the fish and chip industry brings to British culture.”

Seafood from Norway is the primary sponsor for the 2024 awards, which are now in its 36th year.

The category winner will be announced at the awards ceremony on February 28 at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, London.