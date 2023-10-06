The historic artefact - a crucifix - is the only known item to survive of the thousands seized during the raids on Catholic houses following the discovery of the plot to blow up Parliament in 1605.

The crucifix will be redisplayed as part of 'Hide & Seek: The Aftermath of the Gunpowder Plot' at the Bar Convent Heritage Centre in Blossom Street, York - the oldest living convent in the UK - from October 7 to November 16.

The crucifix belonged to Father Edward Oldcorne who, despite being found innocent of any involvement in the plot, was hanged, drawn and quartered because he was a priest - a treasonous act at the time.

Special collections manager Dr Hannah Thomas holds a crucifix, the only known item to survive of the thousands seized during the raids on Catholic houses following the discovery of the Gunpowder Plot in 1605. Picture: PA

The label on the cross states that Oldcorne was ‘Born York. Racked 5 times. H.D.Q. April 7th 1606. Worcester'.

Dr Hannah Thomas, special collections manager at the Bar Convent, said: “This is one of the most remarkable items in our possession.

"We have worked closely with experts such as the late Michael Hodgetts, who painstakingly researched the history of all known priests' hiding holes in England and Wales, and we are now confident in believing that this is the only item surviving from the raids following the Gunpowder Plot.

“In the aftermath of the plot, Catholic houses were raided across the country and priests went into hiding; hide and seek became a matter of life or death.

Special collections manager Dr Hannah Thomas at the Bar Convent. Picture: Frank Dwyer

“Although Father Oldcorne was not connected to the plot, this Yorkshire priest became a wanted man because he attended school in York with Guy Fawkes, and had committed the treasonous crime of being a Catholic priest."

Dr Thomas said purpose-built secret spaces were created within the walls of Catholic houses for priests to hide during the raids.

She said: "Father Oldcorne took to a hiding hole in a chimney breast at Hindlip Hall in Worcester for 12 days, but he surrendered and was captured along with his servant Ralph Ashley, Father Henry Garnet and lay-brother Nicholas Owen.

"Nicholas Owen was a master carpenter and builder who was responsible for the majority of hiding holes for priests.

The crucifix

“All were killed, but Father Henry Garnet was the only one to have any knowledge of the plot which he firmly opposed."

As part of the new display, visitors can discover new research on the crucifix and Oldcorne in addition to the men he was in hiding with.

"We will also explore how priest hiding holes were cleverly disguised within the fabric of buildings and the ingenious ways in which Catholic households secretly continued to practice their faith including disguises, codes, invisible ink, and Catholic items concealed to look like every day objects,” added Dr Thomas.

The new display is included in admission to the Bar Convent exhibition.

The convent is open Monday to Saturday, 10am-5pm (last admission 4pm).

Adult entry is £6, concessions are £4, children are £2, and family tickets cost £12.