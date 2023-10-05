The incident happened at around 3am today (Thursday, October 5) at a Spar shop in Sherburn-in-Elmet.

North Yorkshire Police said the raiders broke into the shop in Low Street and attempted to drag out the cash machine - but left empty-handed.

However, the attack caused extensive damage to the store and its contents.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "It’s believed the suspects travelled to Sherburn from the direction of South Milford in a silver Vauxhall car, and approached the shop on foot prior to the break-in.

"They then drove onto the pavement at the front of the store before attempting to steal the cash machine.

"As part of their inquiries, officers are appealing to residents in Sherburn-in-Elmet, particularly those in the Low Street area, to check any doorbell footage for any suspicious activity including a small silver car passing by between 1am and 4am and for any suspicious people."

Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to email alex.dorlin@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information for incident 12230188635.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.