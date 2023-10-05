Police in York have now issued CCTV of men they would like to speak to in connection with the "serious assault".

North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened at around 11pm on Saturday, August 19, in Parliament Street.

The victim was taken to hospital and received medical attention for his injuries.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the images as they could have information that will help the investigation."

Anyone with any information is asked to email anne.yates@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Anne Yates.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12230156484 when passing on information.