The group is calling on providers to stop increasing prices mid-contract and for Ofcom to ban the practice altogether.

Many of the biggest broadband firms raise their prices in line with inflation every April, often imposing punitive exit fees if customers leave their contract early.

Based on figures from Which?’s latest broadband survey and analysis of Bank of England inflation forecasts, providers look set to increase their rates eight-10 per cent in 2024. This follows many receiving a 14 per cent increase this year.

Which? believes it is unfair - and in some cases, potentially unlawful - for consumers to be signed up to deals which do not give them any certainty about how much they can expect to pay over the course of their contract and then charge punitive exit fees to leave early.

Furthermore Which? research found that around eight in 10 (78 per cent) of consumers believe that mid-contract price hikes are always unfair and that people overwhelmingly value pricing certainty for broadband contracts.

This is why the consumer champion is launching its ‘The Right to Connect’ campaign calling for clearer and fairer pricing for telecoms customers and an end to unpredictable mid-contract price hikes.

Ofcom is currently reviewing inflation-linked, mid-contract price rises amid concerns that they do not give consumers sufficient certainty and clarity about what they can expect to pay. It is due to publish its consultation on this issue in December.

Rocio Concha, Which? Director of Policy and Advocacy, said: “From working and school to online banking and social media, a good broadband and mobile connection is essential to everyday modern life.

“That’s why it’s outrageous that unpredictable mid-contract price hikes have been allowed to continue in the telecoms industry for so long - especially when so many have been struggling to make ends meet during the cost of living crisis. Consumers must have certainty about the total cost of their contract.

“Which? is calling on all providers to do the right thing and cancel 2024’s above inflation price hikes. Ofcom should also use their review to finally ban these unpredictable mid-contract price hikes that harm consumers and undermine competition. Consumers need to know exactly how much their contract will cost when they sign up.”

Richard Tang, CEO, Zen Internet, said: “I am glad to see another bash at the morality and even the legality of mid-contract broadband price hikes. I’ve never thought it morally right to hike consumer prices mid-contract. The big players would argue that CPI or RPI plus a percentage is a specified amount, but I’m not convinced that’s how the average consumer would see it.

“We don’t think it’s ethical to try and trick consumers, but all the big players do it, they’ve done it for years. With inflation being higher as well, that’s a real significant factor. Many consumers are not aware of this, which makes it massively unfair.

“We did a survey that showed that about half of consumers were worried about price hikes, one in five had received an unexpected price hike and about a third didn’t know whether they had a price increase in their contract or not. The fair thing to do is just be straight with the consumer which is where our contract price promise comes in.”